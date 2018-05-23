HICKS, Ronald P.

HICKS - Ronald P. Of Wilson, NY, May 20, 2018, age 64. Husband of Judith (Hacherl) Hicks; father of Stacey (Jeffrey) Danner and Rhonda Hicks; grandfather of Easton and Avery; brother of Lawrence (Theresa) Hicks, Brian Hicks and the late Gary Hicks; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOME, 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, NY, Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 4671 Townline Rd. (Rte. 429), Friday, May 25th at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immaculate Conception RC Church.