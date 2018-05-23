HANAS, Theresa (Schulga)

May 21, 2018, age 93. Beloved wife of the late George A. Hanas; devoted mother of John and Teresa Hanas; loving grandmother of Teresa Ann; great-grandmother of Joshua and Jacob; sister of the late John Schulga; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Fred Hong for all the years of kindness and support given to Theresa. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.