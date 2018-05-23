Green wins second straight Section VI girls golf title

For the second straight, Melanie Green is the Section VI girls golf champion.

The sophomore from Medina shot a round of 74 at the Gowanda Country Club to earn the individual title and a spot in the state tournament in Bethpage scheduled for June 2-3.

“I was very confident from the start of the season,” Green said. “I got a new putter and that’s been treating me well. Just very confident on my end.”

On very wet grounds, Green shot a 39 on the front and a 35 on the back.

Her win came handily as the next closest score was 87, shot by three golfers from Clarence. But it didn’t matter how the others were shooting. Green has learned to just play her game.

“I’ve learned from the past that if I get caught up and worry what others are shooting, it messes me up even more,” Green said. “I just try to stay with my own thing.”

Meanwhile Clarence won the inaugural Section VI girls golf team title. The Red Devils had a score of 359, beating out teams from Lancaster (401), Williamsville East (425), Jamestown (486), Depew (489) and Williamsville North (516).

Clarence freshman Alyssa Ballaro was the runner-up, shooting an 87 along with teammates Elena Lopez and Brenna Callahan. Ballaro earned the overall second-place finish by a match of cards.

The trio along with eighth grader Victoria Leach, who shot a 98, advance to the state tournament. All four will compete as individuals with their scores counting as part of the first ever team competition.

“The conditions were not ideal,” Clarence coach Kori Grasha said. “The course was wet and played a little longer. It was more of a challenge for them.

“Any one of those six schools could have won that championship and I’m really proud of them. They put a lot of time and practice in for their success. Their success comes from the fact that they have a lot of experience. A lot of them play tournaments on their own and they are able to draw from that experience.”

Also qualifying for the state tournament as individuals were Amanda Gaffney (Williamsville East), Angeline Perillo (Lancaster), Allie Petschke (Alden) and Morgan Zaccarine (Lancaster).