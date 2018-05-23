GODDARD, Lorraine C. (Demerly)

May 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Burrel Goddard. Loving mother of Burrel (Laureen), Paula Ann (Ronald E.) Peterson and Karla (Kirk) Goddard Feather. Cherished grandmother of Renee (Kevin) Scruggs, Kara (Christopher) McGinley, Krista (Andy) Maciejewski, Dawn (Steve Overgard) Peterson, Kaitlyn (Gregory) Duell and the late Christopher Clark. Great-grandmother of 8. Sister of Patricia Gibbons and the late Benjamin and Russel Demerly. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends at The Chapel, CrossPoint Campus. (500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, 14068) on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 3 to 4 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Lorraine was the founder, owner and a beloved teacher of the Lorraine Goddard Dance Studio where she touched many lives over the years. She was one of the first inductees into the WNY Dance Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to Erie County S.P.C.A. Arrangements by C. Mertz AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.