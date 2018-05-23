BuffaloNews.com
Readers capture spring blooms
Flowers inside Buffalo City Hall.
Photo courtesy Aaron Fallon
Tulips, Niagara Square.
Photo courtesy Colleen Moonan
Tulips, Niagara Square.
Photo courtesy Colleen Moonan
Cherry blossoms, Ellicott Creek Trailway, Amherst.
Photo courtesy Colleen Moonan
Pink azaleas at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Photo courtesy Jennifer Hunt
Pink/light green hydrangea at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Photo courtesy Jennifer Hunt
Purple tulips at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Photo courtesy Jennifer Hunt
Backyard tulip.
Photo courtesy Jennifer Hunt
Dandelions in front of the "Dance Everyday" mural (created by artist Shantell Martin) on East Delavan Avenue.
Photo courtesy Aaron Fallon.
Cherry blossoms at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park, Buffalo.
Photo courtesy Garan Mcrath
Flowering tree.
Photo courtesy Garan Mcrath
Bleeding heart, Kenmore.
Photo courtesy Patricia Power Massey
Crab apple, East Amherst
Photo courtesy Judith Whitehead
Bleeding heart, East Amherst
Photo courtesy Judith Whitehead
Million bells, West Seneca
Photo courtesy Kris Bajdas
Coleus, West Seneca.
Photo courtesy Kris Bajdas
Forget-me-nots, West Seneca.
Photo courtesy Kris Bajdas
Gerbera daisies, Draudt's Greenhouses, Hamburg.
Photo courtesy Lynda Draudt
Dragon tulip.
Photo courtesy Jane Rogers/former Western New Yorker living in Celina, Ohio.
Magnolia tree.
Town of Tonawanda resident.
Peony, Buffalo.
Courtesy of Jennifer Lattimore
