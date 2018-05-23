GACA, Dennis J.

GACA - Dennis J. May 21, 2018, of Depew, beloved husband of Ava (Sum); loving father of Jeremy and Jason Gaca; brother of the late Diane (late David) Wasiewicz; survived by nieces and nephews. Liturgical Services Friday at 8:45 AM from the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca, and in St. Gabriel RC Church at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. Family present Thursday for visitation from 4-8 PM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery (Lancaster).