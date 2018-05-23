FITZGIBBONS, Daniel K.

FITZGIBBONS - Daniel K. Died May 21, 2018. Beloved husband of Denise (Kapa); loving son of Robert and Elaine (Lalley) Fitzgibbons; dearest brother of Robert (Robin) Fitzgibbons; Terry (Michael) McNamara, Colleen Fitzgibbons, late Timothy (late Natalie) Fitzgibbons; son-in-law of late Magdalene Kozak; brother-in-law of Michelle (Richard Ciccone) Kapa-Ciccone; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Thursday from 3-8:00pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30am (please assemble at church). Flowers are gratefully declined. Daniel was a past president of the South Park Men's Golf Club, online condolences at WWW.CANNANFH.COM.