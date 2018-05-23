Deaths Death Notices
FALK, Joanne M.
FALK - Joanne M. May 20, 2018, age 77. Beloved daughter of the late Gilbert and M. Elizabeth (nee Sheedy) Falk; dearest sister of James A. (Annette) Falk, Susan E. (Daniel) Bednarski and the late John L. Falk; devoted Nanny of Nancy, Kristen, Jenifer, Mary Elizabeth, Sarah, Timothy, Andrew and 16 great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, May 26th from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be said at 9:30 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM from St. Timothy RC Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
