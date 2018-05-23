Ex-Bills guard Richie Incognito reportedly being held in Florida on mental evaluation

Former Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito's troubling offseason continues.

According to a report Wednesday from TMZ, Incognito had the police called on him at a gym in Florida after allegedly being involved in an altercation with another man, who accused Incognito of throwing a dumbbell at him.

"We spoke with the alleged victim who tells us Incognito first threw a tennis ball at him for no reason – before grabbing a dumbbell and heaving that as well," TMZ reported. "The alleged victim says Incognito was rambling about the government and screaming at the man to "get off my (expletive) playground."

Incognito was not arrested Wednesday, but police placed him under an involuntary psychiatric hold – known in Florida as the Baker Act. Incognito was transported by police to South County Mental Health Center in Delray Beach.

The Baker Act allows law enforcement, doctors, psychologists and other mental-health professionals to take someone into custody for mental-health treatment when that person is deemed a high risk to themselves or others. It's the second time Incognito has undergone a forced mental evaluation. The first came after the Jonathan Martin bullying scandal in 2013 while both played for the Miami Dolphins.

Police responded Wednesday shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the Life Time gym on Yamato Road in Boca Raton.

TMZ posted a video from the man Incognito allegedly attacked, recounting the incident.

Natalie Bushaw, the gym's senior director of public relations, told the Palm Beach Post that police were called after the situation escalated.

“They made the decision to call the authorities and have him removed from our property,” Bushaw said. “For us, it’s a matter of making sure we are creating a safe and respectful environment for our club, so we have been, and will be, in communication with authorities.

“He will not be welcomed back on the premises.”

Incognito, 34, was released from the reserve/retired list by the Bills on Monday. That ended a tumultuous offseason with the team that started in February, when Martin posted a picture of a gun on social media and made a threat at Incognito and others. He was charged with making criminal threats for that incident.

Incognito previously agreed to a pay cut this offseason, but would later fire his agency via Twitter. He then announced his retirement, telling The Buffalo News his liver and kidneys were "shutting down." He also remains under investigation by the NFL for allegedly making racially charged comments to Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue during the teams' playoff game in January.

His release Monday means Incognito could resume his career with another team, but Wednesday's incident likely won't help in that regard.