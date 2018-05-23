EVANS, Joan K. (Burns)

May 21, 2018 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 60 years to David W. Evans; cherished mother of Katherine Evans, Elizabeth (Russell) Reinagel, Mary Jo (George) Narby, late Peter (survived by Marie) Evans, Jennifer Evans and David (Joy) Evans; devoted grandmother of Caroline, Charles, Peter, Paul, Mary Kathleen, Brian, Edward, Emmett, Petra, Melinda and one great-grandchild, Elliot; dear sister of the late Charlotte (late Roger) McGahey. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). Family and friends are invited to assemble Friday at 11 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Getzville, NY. If so desired, donations may be made in Joan's memory to Catholic Charities of WNY. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com