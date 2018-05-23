Eden goes for a re-vote on school budget

Eden Central School District voters will have another chance at voting on the budget June 19.

The School Board decided Tuesday night to use more money from reserves to lower the tax levy increase to 0.46 percent, the level allowed under the district's tax cap.

Spending in the $30.1 million budget will remain the same, and it will allow the district to add a school resource officer and a social worker, as well as an app that will allow parents to track where their child’s bus is located.

The original budget, which exceeded the tax cap with a 2 percent tax increase, needed a 60 percent approval rate but was defeated, 57-43 percent, May 15. If the second budget fails, the district must adopt a contingency budget that does not raise taxes.