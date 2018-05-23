DUNNING, Henrietta J. (Clamp)

Of Buffalo. Entered into rest May 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George R. Dunning; devoted mother of Patricia Morales, Roxane Howard, the late Deborah Clamp and the late Robert Dunning; cherished grandmother of Lisa Howard, Danielle (Michael) Militello, Aimee Clamp and Tyler Howard; adored great-grandmother of Dominick, Cameron, Angelo and Julianna Militello and Nathan Ortiz; loving daughter of the late George and Evelyn Clamp; dear sister of Charlotte, Loretta, Linda, Thomas and the late Edward, Wayne, Dennis and Terry; loving "grandpurrent" of Smokey the cat; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Saturday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.