Dunkirk receiving $1.3 million in federal funds for new water main

The Town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County will receive more than $1.3 million in federal funds to help the municipality provide clean water to its residents and businesses from the City of Dunkirk, a congressman representing the area announced Wednesday.

Rep. Tom Reed said the funding is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the North County Water Project, of which Reed has been a champion. The $15 million regional water project broke ground in October. It aims to lower overall costs to water users in northern Chautauqua County.

Once the project is complete, the Dunkirk water district will have access to public water through 13,500 linear feet of 8-inch water main along South Roberts and Roberts roads and Franklin Avenue in the town. It will connect to the existing water main that serves the City of Dunkirk.

In November, Reed announced a rural development grant and loan of more than $1.3 million to the Town of Portland to help improve its water service infrastructure as part of the Northern Chautauqua County Water District Infrastructure Improvement Initiative.