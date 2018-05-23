Dr. J. Frederick Painton Jr., 79, vascular surgeon with Kaleida Health

Aug. 17, 1938 – May 18, 2018

Dr. J. Frederick Painton Jr., of Williamsville, a vascular surgeon, died May 18 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. He was 79.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1956 graduate of Nichols School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University in 1960.

Dr. Painton completed the University at Buffalo Medical School in 1964 and served his internship and a residency in general surgery at Millard Fillmore Hospital on Gates Circle. He later held a fellowship in vascular surgery at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

He served as a captain in the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1973.

Dr. Painton became director of the intensive care unit at Millard Fillmore Hospital in 1970 and was an active staff member of the hospital and Kaleida Health for nearly 50 years.

A clinical assistant professor of surgery at UB, he was a member of the Erie County Medical Society, the Upstate Vascular Surgery Society, the Buffalo Surgery Society and the American College of Surgeons.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, the former Lynda Wallace; three daughters, Laura Swiler, Carolyn Upton and Julia; a son, James F.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Snyder.