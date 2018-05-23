DECKERT, Arline T. (Thompson)

DECKERT - Arline T. (nee Thompson)

May 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James G. Deckert; dear sister of the late Margaret (George) Schenk; loving honorary aunt of Karen Tower. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arline's pet charity, the SPCA of Erie County and The Salvation Army. Online Condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com