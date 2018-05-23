David Quinn, college coach of Eichel and Rodrigues, gets the call from Rangers

When the 2018-19 NHL schedule is unveiled next month, Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Evan Rodrigues will no doubt be circling the games against the New York Rangers as reunion nights.

That's because the Rangers have named Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach, dipping into the college ranks for a replacement to Alain Vigneault.

Quinn, 51, coached BU for five seasons and that included the 2014-15 campaign that saw the Terriers go the championship game of the Frozen Four before losing to Providence. Eichel won the Hobey Baker Award that season, his lone one in college and joined Rodrigues and Danny O'Regan on BU's top line. O'Regan was the prospect Buffalo acquired from San Jose in February in the Evander Kane trade and finished his season in Rochester.

Quinn has one year of experience in the NHL, as an assistant with Colorado in 2012-13, and was the head coach of the Avs' AHL team in Cleveland for three seasons. He had been scheduled to coach Team USA at the 2019 World Juniors in Vancouver but will have to forfeit that position because he has taken the Rangers' post.

Longtime Sabres coach Lindy Ruff spent last season as an assistant to Vigneault and has remained on the club's payroll, but his status remains in limbo.

Quinn is the first coach in Rangers history to join the club directly out of college and just the second to have previously coached in the NCAA. The other was Hall of Famer Herb Brooks, the legendary coach of the 1980 USA "Miracle on Ice" team at the Lake Placid Olympics. Brooks, who coached at the University of Minnesota, led the Rangers from 1981-85.

Quinn becomes the second head coach to make the NCAA-to-NHL jump this year. He joins Denver's Jim Montgomery, who took over the Dallas Stars earlier this month. Philadelphia's Dave Hakstol did likewise in 20xx, moving from North Dakota to the Flyers in 2015.

Prior to Hakstol, the only two coaches to make such a move were Ned Harkness (Cornell to Detroit in 1970) and Bob Johnson (Wisconsin to Calgary in 1982).

The hiring of Quinn and Montgomery means there are no current NHL head coaching positions open.