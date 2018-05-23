Constance L. Brown, 86, retired high school science teacher

Dec. 4, 1931 – May 10, 2018

Constance L. Brown, of Amherst, a high school science teacher, died May 10 in Buffalo General Medical Center following a short illness. She was 86.

Born Constance Babcock in Buffalo, she was a 1949 graduate of Holy Angels Academy and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Buffalo.

Mrs. Brown began her teaching career in 1960 at Lake Shore Central High School, then joined the faculty at Frontier Central High School in Hamburg in 1962. She also taught hematology and microbiology to nurses through BOCES, starting in 1970. She retired in 1985.

She did extensive research on the effects of radio frequency and radiation on frogs.

She became a docent at the Buffalo Zoo in the 1990s and spoke with many visitors about animal habitats and ecosystems.

Interested in anything related to science and history, she was an avid reader and gardener. A bird, cat and reptile enthusiast, she also loved to travel.

She married Robert C. Brown, a researcher and professor in the UB Medical School Department of Microbiology, in 1961. He died in 2014.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be arranged in July.