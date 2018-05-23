Clarence goes to the dogs: 'Bark in the Park' is this weekend

For 364 days a year, dogs are not allowed in Clarence Town Park.

This weekend, they get to make up for lost time.

Dog watchers and dog owners can join in a variety of events during Clarence Bark in the Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. Admission is $5 per person. All well-behaved dogs on leashes and their owners are welcome. Dog registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

If you've never been, understand that this is no walk in the park – although you and your dog can walk in the park. The events range from a dog kissing booth and a psychic medium who focuses on dogs to a fashion show and – no kidding – a dog wedding for the two canines voted most dapper dogs. More than 80 vendors are expected as is a crowd of 2,500 or more.

"The dog community is a tight-knit community," said Event Chairman Tim Pazda of the Clarence Lions Club. "They rate the events and we are getting rated very highly."

Bark in the Park grew out of the Doxie Derby, a race for daschunds, which is still a part of this annual event.

"Last year we even had a dog, which had lost its back legs and competed on rollers," Pazda said. "Most of the dogs have never competed before, but you put them on the starting line and they just take off."

Newer events include a dock jumping demonstration, where dogs try to grab a toy as they jump into a pool. Pazda said he built the dock and the pool. After the demonstrations owners can try the event with their own dogs.

Pazda said organizers have added a demonstration by the Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue Team; a mini agility race for kids and their dogs; a barn hunt and fun run; and a fenced-in off-leash play area.

Dogs may compete in categories such as most patriotic, cutest, unique trick, curliest tail and even an owner look-alike contest.

Pazda said owners are asked to bring well-behaved, dogs on leashes that get along with other dogs. They also must clean up after their pooches. And despite the event's growth and popularity, he said plenty of walking space will be available.

A host of nonprofit agencies, including the Lions Club which sponsors the event, will also participate, selling food, drinks and other items. These groups also share in the profits, Pazda said.