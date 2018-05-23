CIFFA, Connie G. (Alessi)

May 22, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Ciffa; dear mother of Rev. Salvatore (Kathleen), Joseph R., Paul A. (Coni) Ciffa and Lucille Longo; sister of Charles (late Terri) and the late Samuel (late Lorraine), Anthony (late Rose) Alessi, Josephine (late Jim) Ventresca and Ann (late Jack) Carlino; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 4-8 pm, at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at Bethesda Full Gospel Tabernacle, Delaware and Broad Streets, City of Tonawanda, on Saturday at 10 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Tabernacle Building Fund. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com