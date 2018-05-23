Cheektowaga police looking for info on SUV tied to Walden Galleria shooting

Cheektowaga police said Wednesday they are looking for information about an SUV investigators believe was used to transport the suspect in a May 13 shooting in a Walden Galleria parking lot.

Police released a surveillance image of the vehicle, believed to be a light blue 2006 or 2007 Honda Pilot.

A gunman fired eight or nine shots outside the Macy's store at the Cheektowaga mall the afternoon of Mother's Day, police previously said. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the vehicle or the shooting to call 716-686-3541.