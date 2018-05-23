Cattaraugus County Bank to close Franklinville branch Aug. 31

Cattaraugus County Bank will close its Franklinville branch on Aug. 31, a location with a piece of history within the bank.

It was the bank's first branch, apart from its Little Valley headquarters, and opened in 1980. But the bank said the building has suffered water damage in the past few years and would require a full replacement.

Cattaraugus County Bank will continue to operate seven other locations, including its headquarters. Employees from the Franklinville location will be relocated to those offices.