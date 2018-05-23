CASTRONOVO, John A.

CASTRONOVO - John A. May 17, 2018. Cherished son of the late Peter and Angeline Castronovo; loving brother of Rose Marie Lewkowitz, Christine (Tedd) Morton, Peter Jr. (Carol) and Paul Castronovo; devoted uncle of Kristin, Sam, Nick, Miranda, Derek, and Greg; great-uncle of Tyler. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering at BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. Saturday from 10 am to 12 noon at which time a funeral service will be held. Online condolences made at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com.