Of Lancaster, entered into rest on May 19, 2018 at age 68; beloved husband of Carol (nee Pempsell) Casey; loving "Dad Cat" of Rachel (Richard Bartolotta) Casey; adored Papa of Aiden; cherished brother and best friend of Timothy (Sheila); caring brother of Claudia, Kathleen, Maura (Peter Panzarella) and the late E. Ellen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10 AM. Interment to immediately follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James' memory to the A.L.S. Association of Upstate New York or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. "Casey" was a champion rower at the West Side Rowing Club, an Alumni of Buffalo State College, a member of the Eagles Club in Depew, NY, and a 30 year veteran of the Erie County Department of Social Services. His motto to live by was "Service to others is my life." Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com