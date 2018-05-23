Buffalo man admits forging, cashing employer's check

A Buffalo man admitted in Niagara County Court Tuesday that he forged and cashed a $2,871 check his employer wrote to a vendor.

Dereck A. Sodaro, 37, of Zittel Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Judge Sara Sheldon admitted him to the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment. Sodaro risks up to seven years in prison if he doesn't overcome his substance abuse issues within two years.

He was working for ATTO Technology of Getzville when he forged and cashed the company's check at a KeyBank in Lockport Sept. 8. Sodaro has a lengthy criminal record, including 26 misdemeanor convictions and one felony, a 2011 burglary, Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said at a court appearance in the case last month.