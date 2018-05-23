Border Patrol taking applications for summer Citizens Academy classes

The Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station has openings in two of its Citizens Academy classes in Niagara Falls this summer. Classes will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from June 14 to July 19 and from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6.

The program provides an inside look at the Border Patrol’s mission and procedures, including defensive tactics, tracking and operations on the water. The Citizens Academy is designed to promote cooperation and understanding with people who live near international borders.

Classes are free and all materials will be provided. A background check is required and all applicants should be in good health. For information and applications, call 285-6444 or email niboutreach@cbp.dhs.gov.