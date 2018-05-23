Body found Saturday in East Otto ID'd as missing California man

A body that was recovered Saturday in the East Otto State Forest in Cattaraugus County was positively identified as Rudy Ray Rockett Sr., a California man who disappeared a month ago during a visit to Western New York, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Sheriff's investigators found Rockett's body using a cadaver dog and are treating the case as a homicide, although autopsy results are pending. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Rockett, 64, of Redondo Beach, had been staying with his wife at a vacation home on Lake Road in Porter. He was last seen alive April 29, when his stepson, Gregory Roy, was to have driven him to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a flight home. Roy is jailed in Niagara County for allegedly being found with an unregistered handgun in his mother's car April 30.

Rockett's son, Rudy Rockett Jr., said authorities have evidence linking his stepbrother to the death, including blood found on the passenger-side door of Roy's car. Two law enforcement sources confirmed that the car had been seized and that "evidence" had been found in it. He said he was also told that his father's ring, an anniversary gift from his wife, was found in Roy's room at the vacation house.