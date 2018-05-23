Big 4 Colleges: Canisius opens MAAC baseball tourney with win over Niagara

With two unearned runs in the seventh and a six-out save from senior closer Tyler Smith, the Canisius College baseball team opened the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament with a 5-4 win over Niagara at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island.

Tied, 3-3, the third-seeded Golden Griffins took advantage of two Niagara fielding errors to take a 5-3 lead. Christ Conley led off the bottom of the seventh with a leadoff walk, then advanced to second when Liam Wilson reached safely on a sacrifice-bunt attempt that was misplayed by Niagara third baseman Philippe Langlois.

The Griffs had the bases loaded thanks to another Niagara error on a ground ball by Ryan Stekl. With one out, Mark McKenna drove in Conley from third on a fielder's choice then Conner Morro had an RBI single to right center field to score Wilson.

Niagara cut the lead to 5-4 in the eighth when Julian Gallup scored from third on a throwing error by Conley as the Purple Eagles had a double-steal attempt. Niagara loaded the bases with two outs, but Smith, who the day before was named the MAAC Relief Pitcher of the Year, struck out Wyatt Olson to end the threat.

Smith needed just seven pitches in the ninth to secure his 10th save of the season.

Canisius (32-20) advanced to play No. 2 seed Quinnipiac at noon on Thursday in the winner's bracket.

Niagara (24-26) will play No. 5 Marist in the elimination bracket at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Canisius, Niagara shine in APR

The report cards are in and both Canisius and Niagara received good grades in the annual release of the Academic Progress Rate (APR) ad reported by the NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program.

The latest APR report is based on scores from the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 academic years.

Niagara had 11 of its 18 programs come in at or above the national average for their sport while all 18 programs scored above the 930 benchmark established by the NCAA.

All of Canisius programs were also in good standing with 16 of 18 teams coming in at 980 or better out of a possible 1,000 points.

Four Niagara programs received a perfect score – men's and women's cross country, men's tennis, and volleyball.

Canisius had five teams post perfect scores – men's cross country, golf, men's track, men's swimming and diving, and rowing.