ARMBRUST, Susan A. (Carino)

May 13, 2018, age 51. Loving mother of Angeline P. (Amon) Manekul, Rebecca S. and Alex M. Armbrust; cherished grandmother of Kaiya; dear sister of William Smith and the late Christine Flores. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.