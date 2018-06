Area colleges (May 24)

Area colleges

BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

MAAC Championships

at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, Staten Island, N.Y.

Game 1: 3-Canisius 5, 6-Niagara 4

C (32-20): Mark McKenna, Conner Morro 2 hits, RBI each

N (24-26): Greg Cullen, Philippe Langlois, Benny Serrano 1 hit, 1 RBI each

Game 2: 4-Siena 6, 5-Marist 3

Game 3: 1-Monmouth 5, 4-Siena 4

Thursday’s games

Game 4: 3-Canisius vs. 2-Quinnipiac, noon

Game 5: 6-Niagara vs. 5-Marist, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 3 or 4 loser (lower seed) vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Game 7: Monmouth vs. Game 4 winner, noon

Game 8: Game 3 or 4 loser (higher seed) vs. Game 6 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon

Game 11 (if necessary): Game 10 winner vs. Game 10 loser, TBA

