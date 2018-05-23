Another edition of 'What's WNY Watching?' has some shockers

It is time for another edition of "What's WNY Watching?" as the May sweeps end tonight.

We’ll start out with more truly stunning evidence that Buffalo is a bigger pro basketball town than being given credit for by local sports radio and television newscasts.

On Tuesday night, the Washington Capitals played the Tampa Bay Lightning in what could have been the deciding game in the Eastern Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Caps won, 3-0, in a game carried by NBCSN that was closer than the score indicated and wasn't really decided until deep in the third period. Washington's victory tied the series at three games apiece and set up tonight's Game 7.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were trying to tie their series with the Boston Celtics, 2-2, at the same time as the pivotal hockey game.

The Cavs won a game they controlled from the first quarter, 111-102.

You might think that more people in a market as crazy for hockey as Buffalo would have watched the Caps-Lightning game being played at roughly the same time as the NBA game.

Wrong.

The NBA game on ESPN had about a 4.6 local rating from 8:45 p.m. to 11:18 p.m.

The NHL game on NBCSN had about a 4.0 local rating from 8:15 p.m. to 10:56 p.m.

The two playoff series also go head-to-head tonight.

The NHL would seem to have an overwhelming advantage since the Caps-Lightning series is having a decisive seventh game.

If Game 5 of the Cavs-Celtics series has a higher rating here than Game 7 of the Caps-Lightning, it would be truly incredible.

Buffalo also is a big horse racing town. Channel 2 finished sixth among the 55 NBC affiliates in metered markets for viewing of the Preakness Saturday with a 9.0 rating. Since Justify, which won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, has a chance to win the Triple Crown, the rating for the Belmont Stakes on June 9 should go through the roof.

Another interesting rating battle has been that between NBC's "The Voice" and ABC's "American Idol."

Nationally, a two-hour "Idol" eked out a narrow victory Monday for the finale that pronounced Maddie Poppe the winner over a two-hour performance finale of "The Voice" that aired an hour earlier.

Locally, "The Voice" won, 7.8-6.1. However, "The Voice" has an advantage in Buffalo in having a strong NBC affiliate in Channel 2.

"Idol" is on a weak ABC affiliate in Channel 7. A rating as high as 6.1 in prime time is a rarity for Channel 7.

The lead-in for "Idol" actually helped Channel 7's 11 p.m. newscast to narrowly beat Channel 2 for second place Monday behind Channel 4. Channel 7 rarely gets lead-in help.

The two-hour Voice" finale Tuesday night – in which 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli was pronounced the winner -- had a 5.8 rating on Channel 2. So comparing the results finales of the two singing competition, "Idol" won by three-tenths of a point.

Now on to "Roseanne," the surprise hit of the spring. The season finale Tuesday had a 9.7 rating on Channel 7. That is a strong rating, but the reboot has lost about one-third of its live audience here since its much-publicized premiere. The series finale of "The Middle," which followed "Roseanne," had a strong 6.0 rating.

Finally, here's literally some news as shocking as the NBA out-rating the NHL here. Channel 4's 10 p.m. newscast on WNLO-TV Tuesday had an extremely high 6.2 rating for the first half-hour, which was a higher rating than "The Voice."

