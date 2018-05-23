Multisorb Technologies acquired by Filtration Group

Multisorb Technologies has been acquired by a Chicago-based filtration products manufacturer.

Multisorb, which has more than 450 employees across five facilities in the United States and India, was acquired a little more than three years after its two top executives and private equity firm Summer Street Capital purchased the West Seneca packaging technology company from the estate of its founder.

Filtration Group, which already owns Buffalo Filter and Air System Products in Lancaster, said the acquisition will allow Multisorb to expand its product offerings to include the health care, food and industrial markets.

Multisorb's products help manage moisture, oxygen, odor and volatile organic compounds in packaging.