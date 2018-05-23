14 guns seized, Buffalo man arrested in alleged interstate ring

The seizure of 14 guns last week led to the arrest of a Buffalo man suspected of being part of an Ohio-to-Buffalo gun trafficking ring.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said an investigation by Buffalo police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives resulted in the arrest of Titus Thompson, 33, of 89 Parkridge Ave., and the discovery of guns at his home.

Kennedy said Thompson has two previous felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

"To get one gun off the street is a good day, but to get 14 guns off the street, that's a great day," Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said Wednesday.

The prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emmanuel O. Ulubiyo and Timothy C. Lynch.