The Struts return to the Rapids Theatre

After previously rocking the Niagara Falls stage last spring, the Struts will return for a concert at 7:30 p.m. July 24 in the Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St., Niagara Falls).

The retro Brit-rockers known for an over-the-top, flamboyant classic-rock style (think the Darkness) shared its debut LP "Everybody Wants" back in 2014. The 11-track record is a radio-ready collection of swagger-heavy glam-rock.

The album caught the ears of some of rock's biggest acts, landing the quartet opening slots for the Foo Fighters, the Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses and the Who.

Advance tickets are $25 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 24 through the venue's ticket office, Ticketfly.com or charge by phone at 877-435-9849. Tickets increase to $30 day of the show, if available.