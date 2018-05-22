Report: Sharks re-sign Evander Kane, would owe Sabres first-round pick

The Buffalo Sabres have the No. 1 pick in this year's NHL Draft. They're reportedly getting another first-round selection next year.

The San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane have agreed to a contract extension, according to Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet. The reporter, who is based in Kane's hometown of Vancouver, says the deal is expected to be in the range of seven years and $7 million per season.

As a condition of the February trade that sent Kane from Buffalo to San Jose, the Sharks owe the Sabres their 2019 first-round pick if Kane re-signs with the Sharks. If the pending unrestricted free agent goes elsewhere, the Sharks would send a 2019 second-round selection to Buffalo.

After the Sharks lost in the second-round of the Western Conference playoffs, Kane told San Jose media he would take time to reflect before deciding on his future. The Sharks made it clear they would make a strong pitch for him. The sides seemed like an ideal match.

Kane had nine goals and 14 points in 17 regular-season games with the Sharks, boosting his output after 20 goals and 40 points in 61 games with Buffalo. The 26-year-old had four goals and five points in nine playoff games, an experience limited by a one-game suspension and injuries to his knee and shoulder.

If the contract estimates are correct, the Sharks are giving Kane a raise. He just finished a six-year deal that paid $5.25 million per season, which he signed with Winnipeg in 2012.

The left winger was set to be one of the marquee free agents this summer. Though teams may have been concerned about Kane's off-ice history, he was a steady performer on it. The only pending UFAs who topped Kane's 29 goals this season were the New York Islanders' John Tavares and Toronto's James van Riemsdyk, who scored 36 each.