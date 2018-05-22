My View: Pembroke makes Memorial Day special

By Trudy Kutter

Living in Genesee County I feel lucky to be living in a small town. Any time I go to a store, meeting or get-together I am bound to know someone. People are friendly and helpful to one another; it’s a great place to live and raise a family.

For many years now in our community Memorial Day is celebrated as a day of remembrance. We start this holiday with a parade down Main Street. Leading the parade is the local VFW, some of the veterans walk and some ride in cars for the mile-long route. The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts participate as well as the Pembroke Marching Band and Color Guard. Other town organizations and the village mayor are there and sometimes a float from one of the local churches or organizations. At the end of the parade are the fire trucks from Corfu and nearby communities. The volunteers toss candy and sometimes blow the sirens; we all wave and greet the marchers.

The parade ends at the Intermediate School, here we gather in a semicircle on the lawn around the flag. People bring lawn chairs and blankets or stand and listen. After an invocation and music the VFW members list off all the wars, police actions and skirmishes where our soldiers have died and the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts put smaller flags around the flagpole in commemoration of each war, the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan ... the list goes on and on and soon there are a sea of flags. Flowers are dropped in the creek next to the school to remember the servicemen and servicewomen who have died at sea. Taps is played.

Our school is on Route 77 and for those of you not familiar with the area, this is the main road to Darien Lake and Darien Lakes State Park, both a few miles out of Corfu. A two-lane road and a traffic light on a holiday and you can have a long backup of cars waiting to get to the parks. Why do I mention this? Every year during the Memorial Day ceremony I see the families in their vehicles waiting for the light to change and looking at us standing with our friends and neighbors around the flagpole remembering our veterans.

Picnics and vacations and all the things summer brings are fun to look forward to, but maybe we should think about what Memorial Day is about and why we honor all the brave men and women who are no longer with us.

Do you know where Memorial Day started and why? For many years, May 31 was called Decoration Day and celebrated on May 30. The holiday was first proposed in 1865 as by Henry Welles of Waterloo, N.Y. He felt that while it was good to honor the living veterans of the Civil War, it was also important to remember the dead of that war by decorating their graves. The following year on May 5, 1866, all business closed in the town and each veteran’s grave was decorated with wreaths or crosses. In the village, the flags were at half-mast and the town was decorated with black streamers and pine boughs. Veterans led a parade with martial music to the three cemeteries where there were services and speeches. The ceremonies were repeated the following year and in 1868 the day was moved to May 30. It was said the formal, dignified manner in which the town of Waterloo observed the day created the pattern for future Memorial Day observances across the country.

