M&T Bank board now at full capacity

M&T Bank Corp. now has a more complete board of directors, with the appointment of Kevin J. Pearson to a seat.

Pearson, an M&T vice chairman, brings the size of the board back to 18 directors. He also was named to the board of M&T Bank Corp.'s banking subsidiary, M&T Bank.

Buffalo-based M&T's board has undergone transition lately, with five of its 18 directors joining since 2017. Rene F. Jones, the chairman and CEO, and Richard S. Gold, the president, were named to the board last December. Robert G. Wilmers and Mark J. Czarnecki, both of whom were board members, died last year.

Also joining M&T's board last year were David Scharfstein, a Harvard Business School professor; John Scannell, Moog's chairman and CEO; and Richard H. Ledgett Jr., a retired National Security Agency official.

Pearson joined M&T in 1989. He has focused on building the bank's commercial banking and credit divisions, and last year picked up responsibility for M&T's technology and banking operations division, and Wilmington Trust, its wealth management and institutional client services arm.