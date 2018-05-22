Liz Johnson falls short at USBC Queens Bowling Championship

Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Liz Johnson made a run to the semifinals, but lost in the stepladder finals of the USBC Queens Bowling Championship in Reno, Nev., on Tuesday.

A two-time Queens champion, Johnson, now living in Palatine, Ill., won her first match, beathing Stefanie Johnson, 232-212. She then lost to Shannon O’Keefe, 247-224.

Johnson advanced to the stepladder finals by winning three matches in the elimination bracket and then was the top scorer in a shootout among four bowlers to decide the final three-places in the finals.

Johnson eliminated Shannon Sellens of Copiague, Long Island, 683-661; Anna Andersson of Sweden, 733-639; and Linda Barnes, 632-630, in individual matches on Monday after staying in contention by winning three times in the elimination bracket the day before.

Then, in the bowl-off, she gained the No. 3 position on the stepladder with a 731. No. 4 Stefanie Johnson of McKinney, Texas, was next at 663 followed by No. 5 Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., with 620. Eliminated was Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 585.