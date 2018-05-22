Liz Johnson advances to finals of USBC Queens bowling

Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Liz Johnson stayed on her winning run Monday and advanced to the stepladder finals of the USBC Queens Bowling Championship in Reno, Nev.

A two-time Queens champion, Johnson, now living in Palatine, Ill., won three more matches in the elimination bracket and then was the top scorer in a shootout among four bowlers to decide the final three-places in the finals.

Liz eliminated Shannon Sellens of Copiague, Long Island, 683-661; Anna Andersson of Sweden, 733-639; and Linda Barnes, 632-630, in individual matches on Monday after staying in contention by winning three times in the elimination bracket the day before.

Then, in the bowl-off, she gained the No. 3 position on the stepladder with a 731. No. 4 Stefanie Johnson of McKinney, Texas, was next at 663 followed by No. 5 Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif., with 620. Eliminated was Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind., 585.

Bryanna Cote of Red Rock, Ariz., earned the top seed in the finals by edging Shannon O'Keefe, O'Fallon, Ill., 641-637, for her sixth straight win in the winners bracket.

The five bowlers in the stepladder will compete for the Queens tiara and the $20,000 top prize Tuesday night (CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.).