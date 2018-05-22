Letter: Motorists, pedestrians have duties to stay safe

Motorists, pedestrians have duties to stay safe

There have been some letters about pedestrian deaths that don’t take into account the actions of the pedestrian, blaming the road (which can be done), and the testing of the driver (a good approach) for cellphone use while driving, drugs and alcohol, speed, etc.

I am not blaming a victim here. I would never compound the grief of survivors by doing that. But for prevention, I’m wondering why people are crossing against lights, outside of crosswalks, and wearing dark clothing or clothing without reflective tape on it.

No one gets ticketed any more unless someone is hurt. I see people clearly running red lights, speeding, not using directional signals, and it’s only getting worse.

For quite some time, after a few serious incidents of kids and crossing guards being hit by cars doing well over the speed limit of 30 in front of Depew High School on Transit Road, Depew police started handing out tickets until motorists got the idea that they can’t speed there, and people actually still slow down there.

Another thing I’ve noticed is people driving at dusk without their lights on, looking ridiculous, dangerous and careless, but I noticed after another car flashed its lights at me that the “auto” setting on my lights does not always sense darkening conditions and turn the car’s lights on. I wonder if every driver these days believes that his or her lights ARE on and trustingly drives on. Not every car has daytime running lights any more and I don’t think owners realize that.

I manually turn my lights on in rainy or even graying conditions because my car’s lights just don’t cut it. I think the manufacturers of cars have made us all a little too reliant on the car doing the thinking for us, and relieving us of the responsibility that we bear for monitoring our own driving behavior.

Unless you are driving a blindingly white vehicle in poor conditions, you need to put your lights on. And there’s still a law in place that says that if you’re using your windshield wipers, you must turn on your lights.

Becky Arcese

Depew