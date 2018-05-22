Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Wednesday

1. Lacrosse - Monsignor Martin championships

Canisius College's Demske Complex is the place to be for this year's Monsignor Martin championship doubleheader in lacrosse. Mount St. Mary takes Sacred Heart for the girls title at 4 p.m., while St. Joe's and Nichols face off in the boys nightcap at 7 p.m.

2. Baseball - Depew vs. Fredonia, 5 p.m. at Sweet Home

There are eight playoff games that were moved to today due to yesterday's rain. The top matchup of the day features third-seeded Fredonia, the top-ranked small school in Western New York, and second-seeded Depew, voted No. 4 in WNY, in the Class B-1 semifinals.

3. Track & field - League championships

Three events headline today's track and field schedule.

Buffalo Public Schools All-High Championships, 4 p.m. at All High Stadium

Niagara Frontier League Championships, 4 p.m. at Adams Field

Niagara-Orleans League Championships (steeplechase only), 4 p.m. at Starpoint

Honor roll

- Boys tennis: Section VI Championships, 3 p.m. at Lancaster

- Girls golf: Section VI Championships, 9 a.m. at Gowanda Country Club

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

Tuesday's roundup

