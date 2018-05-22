Homeroom Announcements: Wednesday's big games & more
What to watch for Wednesday
1. Lacrosse - Monsignor Martin championships
Canisius College's Demske Complex is the place to be for this year's Monsignor Martin championship doubleheader in lacrosse. Mount St. Mary takes Sacred Heart for the girls title at 4 p.m., while St. Joe's and Nichols face off in the boys nightcap at 7 p.m.
2. Baseball - Depew vs. Fredonia, 5 p.m. at Sweet Home
There are eight playoff games that were moved to today due to yesterday's rain. The top matchup of the day features third-seeded Fredonia, the top-ranked small school in Western New York, and second-seeded Depew, voted No. 4 in WNY, in the Class B-1 semifinals.
3. Track & field - League championships
Three events headline today's track and field schedule.
- Buffalo Public Schools All-High Championships, 4 p.m. at All High Stadium
- Niagara Frontier League Championships, 4 p.m. at Adams Field
- Niagara-Orleans League Championships (steeplechase only), 4 p.m. at Starpoint
Honor roll
- Boys tennis: Section VI Championships, 3 p.m. at Lancaster
- Girls golf: Section VI Championships, 9 a.m. at Gowanda Country Club
Tuesday's roundup
