High school scores & schedules (May 23)

Baseball

Tuesday’s game

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Canisius, ppd.

Today’s games

Niagara Catholic at St. Francis, 12 p.m.

Timon-St. Jude at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS AA

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5-Orchard Park 5, 4-Niagara Falls 4 (9)

OP (10-9-1): Tom Evans, Adam Riter 3 hits each; Josh Higgins WP, gw RBI

7-Williamsville North 5, 2-Clarence 3

WN (8-9): Joe Battaglia 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jake Anderson 3.1 IP, 2 hits allowed; Austin Mann S, 2 Ks

9-Jamestown at 1-Lancaster, ppd.

6-Lockport at 3-Niagara-Wheatfield, ppd.

Today’s quarterfinal

9-Jamestown at 1-Lancaster

6-Lockport at 3-Niagara-Wheatfield

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

9-Jam/1-Lanc vs. 5-Orchard Park

7-Williamsville North at 6-Lock/3-N-W

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Niagara Falls

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A1

Tuesday’s semifinals

1-Wmsv. East 5, 5-Wmsv. South 3

WE (18-1): John Moran WP, 6 IP, 1 hit allowed, no runs; Tanner Gillis save; Joe Mack, Sam Pastore HR each

7-West Seneca West at 3-Hamburg, ppd.

Today’s semifinal

7-West Seneca West at 3-Hamburg

Thursday’s final

at Medina

1-Wmsv. East vs. 7-WSW/3-Ham, 7 p.m.

CLASS A2

Tuesday’s semifinals

4-Lew-Port 5, 8-Amherst 3

LP (12-7): Mat Carden 3-run HR; Adam Coppins 2 hits, RBI

6-Starpoint at 2-Maryvale, ppd.

Today’s semifinal

6-Starpoint at 2-Maryvale

Thursday’s final

at Orchard Park

4-Lew-Port vs. 6-Star/2-Mary, 5 p.m.

CLASS A FINAL

Saturday, May 26

at Niagara Falls

Class A1 winner vs. Class A2 winner, noon

CLASS B1

Tuesday’s semifinal

4-Olean 24, 8-Lackawanna 3

3-Fredonia at 2-Depew, ppd.

Today’s semifinal

3-Fredonia at 2-Depew

Thursday’s final

at Gowanda

4-Olean vs. 3-Fred/2-Depew, 4 p.m.

CLASS B2

Tuesday’s semifinals

4-Medina 3, 8-Wilson 2

M (13-5): Chris Goyette WP, CG; A.J. Seefeldt gw RBI, HR; Brian Fry 2 hits, 3B; Nate Sherman 2 hits

2-Roy-Hart 7, 3-Southwestern 6 (9)

RH (16-2): Jake Bruning WP, 7 Ks; Al Xapsos 2B, 3B; Carson Grover walk-off 1b

Thursday’s final

at Gowanda

4-Medina vs. 2-Roy-Hart, 7 p.m.

CLASS B FINAL

Saturday, May 26

at Orchard Park

Class B1 winner vs. Class B2 winner, noon

CLASS C

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

8-Chautauqua Lake at 1-All.-Limestone, ppd.

5-Holland at 4-Maple Grove, ppd.

6-Portville at 3-Silver Cr/Forestville, ppd.

7-Randolph at 2-Cassadaga Valley, ppd.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

8-Chautauqua Lake at 1-All.-Limestone

5-Holland at 4-Maple Grove

6-Portville at 3-Silver Creek/Forestville

7-Randolph at 2-Cassadaga Valley

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

8-CL/1-A-L vs. 5-Hol/4-MG

6-Port/3-SC vs. 7-Ran/2-CV

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Jefferson Middle School, Jamestown

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS D

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

9-Sherman at 1-Brocton, ppd.

5-Pine Valley at 4-Franklinville, ppd.

6-Westfield at 3-Frewsburg, ppd.

7-Clymer at 2-North Collins, ppd.

9-Sherman at 1-Brocton

5-Pine Valley at 4-Franklinville

6-Westfield at 3-Frewsburg

7-Clymer at 2-North Collins

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

9-Sher/1-Bro vs. 5-PV/4-Frank

6-West/3-Frew vs. 7-Cly/2-NC

Final

Saturday, May 26

at Jefferson Middle School, Jamestown

Semifinal winners, noon

Softball

MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday’s championship

at Canisius College

2-Nardin 1, 1-St. Mary’s/Lanc. 0 (10)

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS

All games at 4:45 p.m. unless noted

CLASS AA

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

5-Lancaster at 1-Orchard Park

3-Nia.-Wheatfield at 2-Wmsv. North

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

CLASS A1

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Wmsv. East vs. 3-W.S. East, 4 p.m.

CLASS A2

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Lew-Port vs. 2-Iroquois, 4 p.m.

CLASS B1

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Olean vs. 2-Fredonia, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS B2

Thursday’s final

at Williamsville North

1-Roy-Hart vs. 2-Eden, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS C

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

5-Cattaraugus/LV at 1-Portville

3-Cassadaga Valley at 2-Chautauqua Lake

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at St. Bonaventure

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS D

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

5-Frewsburg at 1-Franklinville

3-North Collins at 2-Forestville

Final

Tuesday, May 29

at St. Bonaventure

Semifinal winners, TBA

Boys lacrosse

MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today’s championship

at Canisius College

1-St. Joe’s vs. 2-Nichols, 7 p.m.

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS A

Tuesday’s quarterfinal

4-Frontier 16, 5-Lockport 4

Thursday’s semifinals

4-Frontier at 1-Lancaster

3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

2-Wmsv. East 18, 7-North Tonawanda 0

WE (12-5): Dylan Schihl 3g-3a; Jack Valley g-a

3-Williamsville North 11, 6-Sweet Home 2

WN (7-10): Conor Murphy 3g-2a; Juan Antonetty, Scott Hopkins 2g each

4-West Seneca West 9, 5-Nia.-Wheatfield 4

WSW (11-6): Steve Lucas 2g-3a

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

2-Wmsv. East vs. 3-Williamsville North

4-W. Seneca West at 1-Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS C

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

8-Williamsville South at 1-Eden, no report

5-Iroquois 15, 4-East Aurora 12

I (7-10): Parker Valvo 4g; Lucas Achman 4g-a; Paul Fitzgerald 3g-a; Jake Kierejewski 21 svs.

2-West Seneca East 20, 7-Lake Shore 11

WSE: Shaun Dolac 5g-3a, Danny Flynn 5g-a

6-Amherst 12, 3-Grand Island 10

Thursday’s semfinals

at higher seed

8-WS/1-Eden vs. 5-Iroquois

6-Amherst at 2-West Seneca East

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, TBA

CLASS D

Tuesday’s quarterfinal

5-Wilson at 4-Salamanca, no report

Wednesday’s semifinal

3-Gowanda at 2-Medina

Thursday’s semifinal

5-Wil/4-Sal at 1-Akron, 5:30 p.m.

Finals

Wednesday, May 30

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

MONSIGNOR MARTIN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today’s championship

at Canisius College

1-Mt. St. Mary vs. 2-Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHPS

All games at 5 p.m. unless noted

CLASS A

Thursday’s semifinals

4-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster

3-Clarence at 2-Orchard Park

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

Semifinals winners, 3:30

CLASS B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

5-Wmsv. North at 4-W.S. West, no report

7-N. Tonawanda at 2-Hamburg, no report

6-Lockport at 3-Nia.-Wheatfield, no report

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

5-WN/4-WSW at 1-Frontier

7-NT/2-Ham vs. 6-Lock/3-NW

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 5:30

CLASS C

Monday’s prequarterfinals

8-Iroquois 15, 9-Sweet Home 9

7-Grand Island 19, 10-Lew-Port 1

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

1-Lake Shore 22, 8-Iroquois 6

LS (10-2): Jaylin Jimerson 4g-4a; Ivy Santana 3g-3a

2-Amherst 12, 7-Grand Island 5

A: Grace VanBuren 3g-3a

6-Wmsv. South 9, 3-East Aurora 8

WS: Nina Stephens 4g; Ivy Carey 2g-a; Savannah Castronova 2g-a; Keegan Gillman 14 saves

5-Wmsv. East at 4-W.S. East, no report

Thursday’s semifinals

at higher seed

1-Lake Shore vs. 5-WE/4-WSE

6-Williamsville South at 2-Amherst

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Williamsville North

Semifinal winners, 7:30

CLASS D

Today’s semifinal

3-Springville at 2-Gowanda

Thursday’s semifinal

4-Salamanca at 1-Eden

Finals

Thursday, May 31

at Willilamsville North

3-Spr/2-Gow vs. 4-Sal/1-Eden, 3:30

Boys track and field

Tuesday’s meets

ECIC I

Jamestown 72, Wmsv. North 65

J: Fernando Rodriguez 100 (11.5), 200 (23.8)

ECIC III

Iroquois 96, Lake Shore 43

I: Ryan Mitchell 1500 (4:42), 3200 (10:35)

Today’s meets

All-High Championships

at All-High Stadium, 4 p.m.

Niagara Frontier Championships

at Adams Field, Tonawanda, 4 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans Steeplechase

at Starpoint, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field

Tuesday’s meets

ECIC I

Wmsv. North 96, Jamestown 41

WN: Gabby Gaygen 100 h (15.6), PV (11-0); Ariya Roberts 1500 (5:15.7), 3000 (11:30.8); Chloe Hurrell HJ (4-10), LJ (15-10.5)

ECIC III

Iroquois 99, Lake Shore 42

I: Julia Peinkofer TJ (32-4.5), 100h (15.7), 400 h (1:10.7); Rachel Donner SP (40-8), D (137-4); Kathryn Blair 800 (2:29.4), 1500 (5:14.2); Laina Caparaso 100 (12.7), 200 (26.2)

Today’s meets

All-High Championships

at All-High Stadium, 4 p.m.

Niagara Frontier Championships

at Adams Field, Tonawanda, 4 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans Steeplechase

at Starpoint, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

SECTION VI CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Thursday at Lancaster

Singles draw

Greg Hastings (North Tonawanda) vs. Nasim Molla (Emerson).

Jamison Sposato (Frewsburg) vs. Nate Canazzi (Grand Island).

Joe Baudo (Wmsv. North) vs. Daniel Gifford (Fredonia).

Nate Chubb (Akron) vs. Mark Brown (Olean).

Noah Sayoc (Orchard Park) vs. Jimmy Jarvis (City Honors).

Zach Nazzarett (Cheektowaga) vs. Patrick Sheelar (Roy-Hart).

Jonah Murphy (Sweet Home) vs. Ben Weinmann (City Honors).

Neil Gens (Fredonia) vs. Anthony Markello (East Aurora).

Doubles draw

Jason Berkun/Jerry Xiao (Wmsv. East) vs. Christian Bondo/Enoch Bondo (Burgard).

Matthew Kovaleski/Victor Benjovsky (Albion) vs. Max Kinkela/Jimmy Rush (Fredonia).

Carter Weidman/Connor Donhauser (Lancaster) vs. Bi Shea/Dalay Moo (I-Prep/Grover).

Filip Morawski/Thomas Bates (Olean) vs. Nate Riley/Grant Asklar (Niagara Falls).

Sam Greco/Steve Quinlivan (Amherst) vs. Augusto Rodriguez/Trevor Napoli (Fredonia).

Luke Ailinger/Steve Sweeney (Grand Island) vs. Quinn Payne/Carson Heimburg (Panama).

Declan Watson/Jack Watson (Orchard Park) vs. Mia Zo/Soe Soe Aye (Hutch-Tech).

August Haegerdal/Brian Beck (Hamburg) vs. Joey Moote/Kyle Lyon (Wilson).

Girls golf

Today’s event

Section VI Championships

at Gowanda