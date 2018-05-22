High School Extra: Medina and Roy-Hart to meet in Class B-2 baseball finals

Medina rallies for win

Medina’s baseball team has a young roster, filled with eighth graders and freshmen and sophomores. But their confidence continues to grow and now it has them playing for the Class B-2 championship.

The Mustangs came back from a 2-0 deficit and held off a final-inning threat by Wilson for a 3-2 win.

Medina tied the game by scoring two runs in the fourth. A solo home run from freshman A.J. Seefeldt in the fifth gave the Mustangs the lead.

Wilson loaded the base in the seventh, but sophomore Chris Goyette pitched out of the jam, striking out two then getting a ground ball out to end the game.

“He had a lot of poise,” Medina coach Don Baker said of Goyette. “In the seventh he still had real good command and spotted the ball real good on those strike outs.

“We play a young team and they’re getting more confident in the playoffs. They’re leaning to win the close games, but we’re taking it one step at a time.”

The next step comes Thursday in the Class B-2 final where they will meet Roy-Hart in a game scheduled at Gowanda.

Carson Grover had the game-winning hit for Roy-Hart in the ninth inning as the Rams defeated Southwestern, 7-6 in an extra-inning semifinal.

Al Xapsos had a double and triple for Roy-Hart (16-2) while Jake Bruning got the win, striking out seven batters.

Will North upsets Clarence

Joe Battaglia had a double and two RBIs as seventh-seeded Williamsville North upset No. 2 Clarence, 5-3, in the Class AA baseball quarterfinals.

Jake Anderson gave up two hits in 3 1/3 innings of work while Austin Mann had two strike outs in recording the save.

The Spartans improved to 8-9 overall.

Also in Class AA Josh Higgins had a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth to give Orchard Park a 5-4 extra-inning win over Niagara Falls. Higgins was also the winning pitcher for the Quakers. Tom Evans and Adam Riter had three hits apiece for Orchard Park (10-9-1).

Will East survives late rally

Williamsville East had a five-run lead, but in the playoffs anything is possible.

Rival Williamsville South came back to score three runs in the seventh inning before Tanner Gillis came in to get the save and preserve a 5-3 win for the Flames in the Class A-1 semifinals.

Starting pitcher John Moran pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one run. But his pitch count was high, so coach Jerry Gasz made a change.

That’s when Will South made its move, drawing two walks then belting two base hits to get on the board.

Gillis came in and got a ground out and a strike out to end the game.

“They’re a good team,” Gasz said. “It was fortunate for us we scored enough runs. You never know. They’re only kids and some days they go out and play outstanding and sometimes they don’t. I think both teams played outstanding baseball today.”

Carden homer powers Lew-Port

Mat Carden hit a three-run home run in the fifth to break a 3-3 tie and give Lew-Port a 6-3 win over Amherst in a Class A-2 semifinal. Adam Coppins had two hits and an RBI for the Lancers (12-7).

Iroquois bests East Aurora

Parker Valvo and Lucas Achman each scored four goals as Iroquois defeated East Aurora, 15-12, in a Class C quarterfinal boys lacrosse matchup. Paul Fitzgerald had three goals and an assist while Jake Kierejewski made 21 saves for Iroquois (7-10).