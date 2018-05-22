Tax, fee hikes approved in Buffalo's budget

By an 8 to 1 vote Tuesday, Buffalo's Common Council approved the Brown administration's 2018-19 budget, retaining the 3.4 percent increase in residential property taxes and the 5.5 percent increase in commercial property taxes. Proposed hikes in user fees also were approved.

But the Council did make some changes to the $513.6 million spending plan, cutting $1.65 million from various departments – except police and fire – and putting that money in a general fund “freeze line” that can only be tapped if the Council, mayor and city comptroller all agree.

"Hopefully at the end of the year, there is $1.65 million in savings.” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

In addition, $400,000 in the general fund that the administration earmarked for the new police substation at the Broadway Market will become part of Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 2019-20 capital budget instead, Pridgen said.

In a telephone interview, Brown said, “My administration was able to work with the city Council in their review of the budget, and we’re comfortable with the changes that the Council has made.”

For the first time during Brown’s 12 years in office, there are property tax increases. The new tax rate is $18.49 per $1,000 of assessed value for residential properties and $28.22 per $1,000 for commercial properties. For homeowners, that’s an increase of $60 on a home assessed at $100,000. For commercial properties, it’s an increase of $146 for those assessed at $100,000.

“The taxpayer I’m sure will be concerned with a tax hike. It is slight when you look at the amount of years we have not had one in over a decade,” Pridgen said.

Garbage user fees also go up under the new budget: by $17 over the current $145 annual fee for a 35-gallon tote; by about $38 over the current $162 fee for a 65-gallon tote; and about $68 over the current $170 fee for a 95-gallon tote. The increases would make the solid waste fund self-sustaining.

New to the 2018-19 budget is an agreement that the Department of Administration, Finance, Policy and Urban Affairs will meet monthly with the Council to review the city’s finances rather than have councilmembers wait for quarterly budget reports, and that the administration will "immediately" meet with Council leadership if budget problems arise. Pridgen said any plans to deal with such problems will be made public.

“We wanted to be right there on the front lines if for some reason this budget is not going as anticipated ... so that the we are responding, the administration is responding rapidly,” Pridgen said.

Brown said he views the "memorandum of understanding" as a commitment to working with the Council closely on fiscal issues "to make sure that we are not acting in a reactive, dishonest or alarmist way.”

Before approving the 2018-19 budget, the Council had to balance the current 2017-18 budget, which has a $4.5 million shortfall because casino revenues from the Seneca Nation have not been received yet. So a $4.5 million surplus from the city’s parking ramp fund was moved to the general fund to make up the shortfall to the 2017-18 budget.

Revenue pots in the 2018-19 spending plan include $17 million in casino revenue, which has been tied up in a legal dispute with the state for the past two years.

Lovejoy Council Member Richard A. Fontana voted against the budget for various reasons including the hike in the user fee, and because it contains 2 percent raises for nonunion workers whose increases are tied to those previously negotiated by union workers. He wants to soften language in the city charter that establishes that linkage.