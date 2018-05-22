Buffalo students ask city leaders: How do we stop the killing?

With two school shootings still fresh in their minds, one where 10 were killed in Santa Fe, Texas, and another in which two were killed in Atlanta after a high school graduation, and gun violence continuing to claim lives in their city, a group of Buffalo students led a forum Tuesday.

They asked city leaders: How do we stop the killing?

Students at Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo moderated the discussion that included representatives from Buffalo Public Schools, Erie County, City Hall and the NAACP Buffalo Branch.

The idea was to allow young residents of Buffalo to voice their concerns and ask questions of their leaders, said Brittny Collins, the high school social worker at Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School.

“This is a place we’re supposed to feel safe,” Collins said. “Both of us, students and staff. ... But essentially, all of us are thinking: Are we going to be next?”

The student moderators shared their thoughts on gun violence, in schools and in their communities. Their voices are just a small sampling of what’s on the minds of high school students across the nation. But they shed some insight into student concerns that go far beyond exams and school dances.

Benjamin Ullo, 15, West Side

"Students aren’t being heard. We are the ones who are growing up as the future generation. We are the ones that are dying in our schools, which should be a safe place for us. We’re stepping up and actually making a change. We shouldn’t have to. We should be studying for exams, not pleading for our lives."

Ondrila Bhuiyan, 18, Masten

“There are the wrong types of gun and the wrong types of people getting guns. If you take away the guns from dangerous and mentally ill people they can’t do as much harm. If they aren’t allowed to bring guns into a school we can prevent it from happening. It lessens the chance of a school shooting.”

Nasir Houston, 16, North Buffalo

“As an African-American male, I don’t feel connected to the school shootings. Being an African-American male is hard enough. The media highlights the wrong things. There was just a school shooting in Georgia that happened during a senior night. They didn’t talk about it as much as the Santa Fe shootings. The media should push as much for African-Americans as they do for the white victims.”

Isaiah Brown, 16, Ferry/Grider

"There’s a lot of polarizing debate on what causes gun violence. Whether it’s the guns or mental illness. I want people to dive into a discussion about people’s desire to hurt each other in the first place. I want to get anecdotes from students. I want to hear from the elected officials. I want to study the human side of violence so we can get to preventing it."