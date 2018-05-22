Bucky Gleason: Mack ballplayers make for three of a kind at Williamsville East

The baseball remains unmarked with about two dozen others in a white bucket in the Macks' garage in Williamsville. Well, there should be a smudge from Joe Mack's wooden bat, left before it sailed over the right-field fence on the grass field last year at Williamsville North High School.

Allan Mack knew his role the moment Joe made contact. He quietly walked past the outfield and retrieved the ball for safekeeping. He planned to present the memento to his younger son, marking the time he hit a grand slam as an eighth-grader to lift Williamsville East over Hamburg in a playoff game.

The only thing missing was a Sharpie that would note the date, opponent, accomplishment and score.

"I was hell-bent on getting that ball," Allan Mack said. "And I did get it. I gave it to him. You know what he said? 'Put it in the practice bucket.' "

A year later, still in disbelief, Allan Mack laughed.

"For me," he said, "that would be a ball that would be sitting on my dresser on a little stand."

For Joe Mack, it was a baseball that was best set aside for future abuse in batting practice. It wasn't that Joe didn't appreciate his achievement. He did. But he didn't believe it was anything special, not after watching older brother Charles enjoy so many similar experiences in a lifetime of highlights.

Charles Mack has been a hitting machine since he was a toddler, playing in his first coach-pitch game and hitting balls out of the infield at age 3, starring for the Titans on Little League diamonds during his youth and joining Williamsville East's varsity team as a seventh-grader.

If he looked out of place, it was either because he was the youngest player on the field or better than everyone else his age.

The shortstop quickly outgrew summer leagues in Western New York and landed on the Tri-State Arsenal, an elite regional team based in New Jersey that plays in the top tournaments in the East. Clemson, a Division I powerhouse, discovered him in Florida and offered him a scholarship when he was a sophomore in high school.

Now a senior, he's the best player in the area and a candidate to win Gatorade Player of the Year in New York after batting .551 with four homers, 20 RBIs and a ridiculous .959 slugging percentage during the regular season. He led Williamsville East to a 16-1 record overall and third straight ECIC II title.

Charles Mack, 18, is expected to be selected in the Major League draft next month. Nobody should be surprised if Joe, ranked among the best 15-year-old catchers in the country by Perfect Game, follows his brother into the draft in three years. He batted .489 with three homers this year with 19 RBIs and had an .881 slugging percentage.

"I just loved watching him play," Joe said of Charles. "I loved watching him hit, watching him field and do everything he does. I was just saying, 'Maybe I could do the same thing one day.' I always tried to be as good as him, if not better."

Joe has never been far behind. When he was 12, he broke Bryce Harper's record in the Home Run Derby in Cooperstown. He started the final round with eight consecutive homers and finished with nine in 10 swings, beating the former child prodigy and current Nationals slugger's mark by one and cruising to the title.

In seventh grade, he batted cleanup on varsity. He followed his brother's path into summer ball, veering briefly last summer when he was selected for the Perfect Game Select Festival in Fort Myers, Fla. It included the top 40 rising freshmen in the country. Clemson watched on TV and offered him a scholarship, too.

"He's hitting balls on top of the cages (beyond the fence in right field at Williamsville East, some 400 feet away from home plate)," Charles said. "I don't think I would be doing that my freshman year. It's our last year. I've had the opportunity to play with him for a bunch of years now. It's been fun."

And to think, some would argue, neither Charles nor Joe is the best ballplayer in the family. The distinction could very well belong to Christy Mack, who earned a softball scholarship to the University of Hartford. The 17-year-old junior has the ability to play baseball with her brothers at Will East.

"She could definitely play with the boys, and I think she would start," said Williamsville East coach Jerry Gasz, in his 49th season. "She's got a cannon. I've had families play for me with two or three kids. I honestly don't think I'm going to ever have two players like (Charles and Joe) again. They come along once in a lifetime."

Yes, three kids, three ballplayers, three Division I scholarships. Indeed, Allan and Christina Mack gave new meaning to going 3-for-3.

Western New York has produced very few players over the past 45 years who landed with big-time programs such as Clemson, currently one of the best teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Dave Hollins – who graduated from Orchard Park in 1984, played college ball at South Carolina and spent 12 years in the big leagues – comes to mind.

Having two players emerge from the same high school, not to mention the same household, plus a Division I softball player, could be a first for the Buffalo area. Christina and Allan mentioned numerous times how "fortunate" they were for their children's success, as if this three-of-a-kind was blind luck.

In fact, they had three kids who worked to get better.

Charles and Joe throw right and bat left. They have nearly identical batting stances and swing planes. They even have the same timing mechanism, tapping their front foot when loading before taking a full stride into the ball and unleashing power rarely matched by players their age.

"Pretty much everything he does, I do," Joe Mack said. "We compared our batting swings, and they looked exactly the same. If there was no face, you wouldn't be able to tell who is who."

Charles and Joe play with wood bats, rather than composite bats allowed in high school ball, largely because that's what they use in summer ball. It also helps scouts compare how they would fare. Wood bats come with a smaller sweet spot, which has helped them refine hand-eye coordination against inferior pitching in high school compared to what they typically see over the summer.

Plus, there's nothing quite like the feel and sound of a well-struck baseball off a wood bat. Charles hit a 400-foot bomb against Amherst this year. A few weeks ago, after Frontier shifted its shortstop to shallow right, Joe Mack hit a towering 380-foot homer that negated the strategy.

"Charlie has above-average bat-speed with an exit velocity over 100 mph," said Chris Snusz, a regional scout for the Chicago Cubs. "He's put together, very solid, very strong, extremely athletic. He's probably been that way since he was 14. Joe is an up-and-coming kid who developed quicker than other guys. He swings the bat very well. These are two kids where their ability and strength is two or three years ahead."

Here's the best part: The Macks might have more humility than ability. They were uncomfortable talking about their accomplishments, giving "aw shucks" answers to easy questions. They redirected attention toward one another or credited their parents and coaches while minimizing their own talent.

Allan Mack, an independent contractor, played MUNY ball into his late 40s. His kids understood the meaning of hard work and commitment to excellence. Christina is a physical education teacher in the Sweet Home school district. Both valued education and sports without worrying about where baseball could take their family.

Charles bats left-handed mainly because he mirrored his father as a young child, watching Allan swing a golf club right-handed while Charles stood across from him. Joe bats left-handed because he spent his childhood imitating his brother. Christy throws right and bats right. All three can hit for power.

The more success they had, the harder they worked. Charles and Joe in particular have taken tens of thousands more swings than most kids on their high school team while working all winter in indoor batting cages. Their parents didn't push, either. Christina and Allan Mack couldn't get their boys to stop.

Rather than burn out, they burned brighter.

Charles made a point to rattle off an axiom from a sign inside Hot Corner Baseball Academy in Getzville, where he does much of his offseason work: "Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn't Work Hard." The thing is, batting practice never felt like work to him. He was just having fun.

"They've got that drive in them, and they've grown up with it," Christina Mack said. "When you do something you're particularly good at, you want to do it more. They tried ice skating, hockey. They didn't want to get up at 5 o'clock in the morning. They weren't interested. This was natural for them."

And that's why certain feats seemed natural to them.

Remember the home-run ball, the one that Joe smacked to beat Hamburg that sent his father beyond the fence while Williamsville East celebrated in victory? Looking back, its resting place was exactly where it belonged, reduced to a batting-practice ball in the garage. It spoke to the work habits set forth by Charles.

Joe didn't believe he left a mark on his career with one home run in eighth grade, not when Charles hit many more before him, not with more ahead of him. Someday, he may look back knowing what he believed at the time, that his grand slam in eighth grade really was nothing special.

It was just a drop in the bucket.