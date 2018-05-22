Bubble hockey maker plans Clarence expansion

The company behind the Super Chexx Bubble Hockey domed table game wants to expand its Clarence manufacturing and distribution building.

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment, or ICE, plans to expand from its home at 10123 Main St. to a neighboring parcel just to the west, according to plans submitted to Clarence officials.

ICE, which makes coin-operated games for the amusement industry and sells them around the world, wants to build a 35,000-square-foot, single-story building at 10075 Main St., said Paul Leone, a consultant to the Clarence Industrial Development Agency. Both parcels are to the west of Shisler Road.

Stephen Development and Kulback's would develop and build the project for ICE, said Leone, who expects them to seek tax breaks.

The project is on the agenda for Wednesday's Town Board work session. The parcel where ICE would expand is just to the north of vacant land where Rock Oak Estates, a manufactured home community, wants to build another 28 homes.