Bisons win sixth straight thanks to three-RBI night from Ngoepe

Gift Ngoepe drove in three runs and Justin Shafer picked up his second save as the Buffalo Bisons extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-4 win over the Syracuse Chiefs at Coca-Cola Field Tuesday night.

Syracuse took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Herd broke out with the long ball in the second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. belted his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field. Then Ngoepe hit his first homer of the year, a two-run shot to left center, to give the Herd a 4-1 lead.

Syracuse got a run back in the third, but Ngoepe followed up with an RBI triple in the seventh to extend Buffalo’s lead to 5-2.

The Chiefs trimmed the lead to 5-4 in the eighth as Sam Moll gave up two runs on two hits in relief. Shafer came in to get the last out of the eighth and pitched a scoreless ninth to record his second save of the season.

Point of interest: Ngoepe went 2 for 3 with one strike out. The third baseman is hitting .227 in 13 games with the Bisons after going 1 for 18 in 13 appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Noteworthy: Three Bisons hit doubles in the win – Danny Jansen, Jason Leblebijian and Reese McGuire. ... The Bisons went 3 for 5 with runners in scoring position and left just one runner on base. ... Reliever Conor Fisk picked up his second win pitching four scoreless innings.

Up next: The series continues at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday with Ryan Borucki (3-4, 3.40) scheduled to start for Buffalo against Erick Fedde (1-1, 4.35). The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Thursday with Justin Dillon (1-1, 0.57) the Bisons starter vs. Edwin Jackson (2-2, 3.71).