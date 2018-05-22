Big 4 Colleges: Niagara and Canisius clash in baseball playoffs, UB hoops heading to Belfast

For the first time since 2006, the Niagara Purple Eagles are headed to the baseball postseason.

And what better opponent in the double-elimination tournament opener than arch rival Canisius College.

The two are scheduled to meet at noon today to kick off the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball championship at Richmond Count Bank Ballpark in Staten Island. It will be the first postseason meeting between the schools.

Niagara junior shortstop Greg Cullen was named MAAC Player of the Year after he led the nation in hitting for nearly the entire season, finishing the 2018 regular season batting a career-best .457. He finished the season first in the MAAC and second in the nation in on-base percentage (.549).

Niagara is 24-25 overall.

Canisius, meanwhile, is making its 12th straight appearance in the MAAC Tournament. The Golden Griffins are the No. 3 seed after a 16-8 conference record and are 31-20 overall.

Senior starting pitcher J.P. Stevenson was named the 2018 MAAC Pitcher of the Year and senior closer Tyler Smith was recognized as the 2018 MAAC Relief Pitcher of the Year. This marks just the third time in MAAC history where one school’s pitching staff earned both MAAC Pitcher and Relief Pitcher of the Year honors.

Stevenson finished the regular season with a MAAC-leading nine wins and 2.46 ERA. He ranked second in innings pitched (87.2), and strikeouts (85).

Smith earned nine saves with 34 strike outs in 29 ∏ innings of work, finishing with a 0.91 ERA.

UB heading to Belfast

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team was selected to play in the second annual Belfast Classic in Northern Ireland. The event runs from Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and will feature a field of eight schools.

Teams will compete in two four-team brackets with campus-round games in the U.S. leading into the tournament brackets in Belfast, named “Samson” and “Goliath.”

Along with UB, the field includes Albany (America East Conference), Dartmouth (Ivy League), LIU Brooklyn (Northeast Conference), Marist (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), Wisconsin-Milwaukee (Horizon League), San Francisco (West Coast Conference) and Stephen F. Austin (Southland Conference). Brackets and exact schedules will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled and excited to participate in this event,” UB coach Nate Oats siad in a news release.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our players and coaches to experience something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives by embracing new cultures, while playing top-notch Division I basketball. We are also proud to represent our university and its excellent reputation in academics and athletics on an international stage.”

The Belfast Classic, established last year, is run by the Sport Changes Life Foundation in partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (BHOF) and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Established in 2007, Sport Changes Life is dedicated to raising the aspirations of young people using sports, academic achievement and personal development.