Batting Practice: Vladdy Watch, Doubleheaders, and those pesky Yankees

Vladdy Watch

The most anticipated prospect in the Blue Jays organization in some time continues to tear up Double-A ball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a walk-off two-run homer for New Hampshire on Saturday, going 4 for 4 with three RBIs and three singles. He is batting .421 and has 45 RBIS in 39 games for the Fisher Cats. His stats include eight home runs, 16 doubles, one triple, and 106 total bases.

By the numbers:

41 – stolen bases by the Bisons, leading the IL through Sunday’s games.

14 – wins by the Herd when scoring four or more runs.

2 – wins when scoring three or fewer runs.

Quick with the quip

Bisons manager Bobby Meacham has a quick sense of humor which comes out from time to time in his post-game meeting with the media. Take Saturday afternoon when the Bisons defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the New York Yankees affiliate, for the second-straight game.

When asked if beating Scranton is any more special since the RailRiders have been so dominate in the IL North the last few years, Meacham responded with a smile, " Oh you know the Yankees have fired me twice, so I'm kinda of glad now."

Welcome to Triple-A

In his first full season of professional baseball, Justin Dillon has twice found himself promoted from Class A ball to the Bisons. The 24-year-old picked up his first Triple-A win, a 9-2 decision over Scranton at Coca-Cola Field. His one mistake was giving up a solo home run that landed somewhere on the on-ramp to the I-190 over the left field screen.

"That ball traveled a long ways," Dillon said. "Here, when you make a mistake they make you pay. It's one of those things you've got to stay low in the zone. If you're up mid-thigh, you're going to have a rough outing. Today was learning: you can't pitch up."

Double the fun

The Bisons begin chipping away at their eight road doubleheaders this weekend in Rochester. The Bisons and Red Wings will play twice on Friday, May 25 and again play two on Sunday, May 27. Those are the make-up doubleheaders from opening weekend, when cold, snow, and wet grounds caused the games to be postponed.

In all, weather forced the Bisons to schedule eight twinbills on the road thanks to postponed games. They lost two games on the schedule that will not be made up – games against Louisville that were rained out in Buffalo in April.