Area golf (May 23)

Area golf

Buffalo Cup

Women’s Interclub

at Niagara Frontier GC

1. Brierwood 247; 2.Niagara Falls 269; 3. Crag Burn 283; 4. Wanakah 290; 5. River Oaks 291; 6. Niagara Frontier 293; 7. CC of Buffalo 297; 8. Springville 298; 9. Lancaster 300.

Women’s Interclub Teams Association

Championship Division

at Transit Valley CC

Round One

1. Gowanda 255; T2. Bridgewater 257; T2. Fox Valley 257; T2. Cherry Hill 257; 3. Brookfield 258; 4. Transit Valley 259; 5. Tan Tara 262; 6. East Aurora 263; 7. Park Club 267; 8. Orchard Park 278.

M: Kim Kaul & Kathy Bonarek (Gowanda), Julie Murphy & Sam Gaffney (Brookfield) 75

Holes in one

Steve Brooks, on the 105-yard, 6th hole at Sheridan, with a 9-iron.

Jason Danheiser, on the 140-yard, 17th hole at Brighton Park, with a 9-iron.

Brad Kiszewski, on the 194-yard, 5th hole at Crag Burn with a 3-iron.

Kevin Luzak, his first, on the 129-yard, 3rd hole at Niagara Frontier G.C., with an 8-iron.

McCartney Malley, on the 161-yard 7th hole at Cazenovia, with a 6-iron.

Bonne Miller on the 113-yard, 8th hole at Park, with a 5-wood.

Jake Munson, on the 148-yard, 13th hole at Ironwood, with a 7-wood.

Steven Poliachik, on the 140-yard 15th hole at Buffalo Tournament Club, with a 3-wood.

Victor Rutecki, on the 128-yard, 12th hole at Crag Burn, with a pitching wedge.